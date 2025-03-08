Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Up 26.7% – Time to Buy?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 26.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 789,395,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 205,228,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a market cap of £1.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.
Oracle Power Company Profile
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle Power
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.