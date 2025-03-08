Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PayPal stock on February 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $70.48. 16,379,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,332,153. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Barclays increased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 189,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 154.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

