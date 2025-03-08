Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 649722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFLYY. Barclays downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

