Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 8th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and Cummins are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, distribution, or development of hydrogen-based technologies and energy solutions. These companies are at the forefront of harnessing hydrogen as a clean energy source, playing a key role in the transition to a low-carbon economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,616,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,963,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.87. The firm has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Linde stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.77. 1,823,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $444.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a 52-week low of $410.69 and a 52-week high of $487.49.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.77 and a 200-day moving average of $345.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 12-month low of $260.88 and a 12-month high of $387.90.

