San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Stock Price Up 28% – Time to Buy?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report) rose 28% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 2,387,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 657% from the average daily volume of 315,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The stock has a market cap of C$21.51 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.
