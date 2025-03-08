Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 606858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Alstom Stock Performance
About Alstom
Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.
