Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Down 11.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) fell 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 556.40 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 603 ($7.79). 16,228,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 9,413,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 680 ($8.79).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.99) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 640 ($8.27).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRO

Melrose Industries Stock Down 11.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 597.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 531.47. The firm has a market cap of £6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £44,997 ($58,158.20). Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.