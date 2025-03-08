Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amplifon to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amplifon

Amplifon Stock Performance

About Amplifon

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86.

(Get Free Report)

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.