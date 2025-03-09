Callan Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 8,709 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,709 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 37,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,122,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of TGT stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.49.
Target Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
