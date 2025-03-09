Axis Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $132.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $109.63 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

