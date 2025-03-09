CM Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

CM Management LLC lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $550,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,778.66. This represents a 10.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,525 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,550.75. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,193 shares of company stock worth $3,533,122 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $138.81 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

