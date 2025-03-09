Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

United Airlines Trading Down 3.9 %

United Airlines stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.24.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

