Inceptionr LLC Sells 4,438 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Inceptionr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 7.7 %

BAH stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day moving average is $145.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.