522 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $474.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $419.70 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $468.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.