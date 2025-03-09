Retirement Solution LLC Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Retirement Solution LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $261.67 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $265.72. The stock has a market cap of $242.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.29 and its 200-day moving average is $226.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

