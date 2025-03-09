GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 530.8% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 175.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Marathon Capitl upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $453.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.83.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $288.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion and a PE ratio of 51.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.70. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.