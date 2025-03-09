Promising Outdoor Stocks To Watch Today – March 8th

Walmart, CRH, and Deckers Outdoor are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of companies that manufacture or distribute products and services for outdoor recreation, such as camping equipment, outdoor apparel, and sporting goods. Investors often favor these stocks because they tap into trends in health, sustainability, and leisure activities, with their performance sometimes influenced by seasonal demand and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,897,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,647,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $736.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,134,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

DECK stock traded down $5.12 on Friday, hitting $126.81. 5,978,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,280. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.75 and a 200-day moving average of $157.97. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $122.61 and a 1-year high of $223.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Further Reading