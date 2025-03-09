Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 589.48 ($7.62) and traded as high as GBX 668 ($8.63). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 650 ($8.40), with a volume of 38,797 shares traded.

Hargreaves Services Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £219.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 628.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 589.48.

Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 12.23 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Hargreaves Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hargreaves Services Plc will post 42.9487179 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).

