Inceptionr LLC Invests $387,000 in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 5.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in InterDigital by 701.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $215.28 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.33 and a 52-week high of $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total value of $75,078.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,491.87. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $2,066,446.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,070,861.55. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,770. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

