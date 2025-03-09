Inceptionr LLC Sells 2,279 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Inceptionr LLC reduced its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 77,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $24.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CPRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $1,096,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 686,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,065,822.28. This represents a 6.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,404.57. This trade represents a 39.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,595. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.