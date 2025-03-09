Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $72,000 Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in HealthEquity by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,758,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,065,000 after buying an additional 483,269 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth $45,728,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 843,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,034,000 after buying an additional 226,563 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,642,000 after buying an additional 206,894 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after buying an additional 112,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $100.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 92.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.01 and a 52 week high of $115.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.52.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,788. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HQY shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

