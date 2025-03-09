Inceptionr LLC Purchases New Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Tronox by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tronox by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Tronox by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE TROX opened at $7.63 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

