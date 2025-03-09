Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,017,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6,330.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,146,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,194 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,420,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 686.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 295,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 257,674 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,558,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,442,000 after purchasing an additional 243,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 529,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 222,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.