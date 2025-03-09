Inceptionr LLC Invests $529,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after buying an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 130.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $118.66 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $96.62 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.64 and its 200 day moving average is $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

