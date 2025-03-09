Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 652,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,599,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of VOE opened at $162.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.35 and its 200-day moving average is $166.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.37 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

