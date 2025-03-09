Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,444,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,853,000 after purchasing an additional 134,559 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,188,000 after purchasing an additional 233,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,177,000 after purchasing an additional 184,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,448,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.49.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,008,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,619.62. This trade represents a 94.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 75,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $5,663,314.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,440 shares of company stock valued at $29,935,946. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.05.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

