Andra AP fonden Sells 49,700 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 178.57%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

