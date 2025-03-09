Nanotechnology Stocks Worth Watching – March 9th

OSI Systems, NVE, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Clene, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to shares of companies that develop, research, and market technologies and products at the nanoscale level, typically involving particles, materials, or devices measured in nanometers. These stocks often represent opportunities in sectors like electronics, healthcare, and energy, where breakthroughs in nanotechnology can drive significant advances and market growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.70. The company had a trading volume of 318,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,667. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,627. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.32. NVE has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of NASDAQ VRPX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,726,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,345. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 30,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,335. Clene has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.27.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDRX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. 25,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,918. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.10.

