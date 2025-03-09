Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Purchases Shares of 4,286 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 118,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $78.68 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.18.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

