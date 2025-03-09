Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $97.69 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 755,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.26.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

