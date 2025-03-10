Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Gartner makes up about 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,257,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,650,697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,020,378,000 after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $975,141,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gartner by 7.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,272,000 after buying an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 801,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,678,000 after buying an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IT opened at $482.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $509.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.35. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $411.15 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.63.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

