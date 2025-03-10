Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises 1.5% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,242.93. The trade was a 34.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.14, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,716.70. This trade represents a 20.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,352 shares of company stock worth $1,246,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ROK opened at $276.55 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $308.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.91. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.