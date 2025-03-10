PayPal USD 1-Day Volume Reaches $555.88 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular exchanges. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $720.86 million and $555.88 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 721,049,982 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 721,057,334.545877. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99960364 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $470,396,731.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

