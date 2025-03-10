Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,803,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,286,000 after acquiring an additional 51,613 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,576,000 after acquiring an additional 307,333 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.81 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average of $117.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Insider Scoop: 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying and Selling
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Play Both Sides: 3 Bond ETFs to Balance Offense and Defense
- What is a support level?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.