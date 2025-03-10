Bell Investment Advisors Inc Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.