Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,532 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,511,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,080,000 after purchasing an additional 271,029 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,369,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,050,000 after purchasing an additional 275,379 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,316,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,691,000 after purchasing an additional 495,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,923,000 after purchasing an additional 186,029 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $62.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.74.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

