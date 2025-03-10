Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $25,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,767,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $867,906,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,867,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,009,000 after acquiring an additional 172,652 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after acquiring an additional 70,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,731,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,151,000 after buying an additional 94,434 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $56.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

