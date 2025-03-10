Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $48,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after buying an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $491.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $309.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $518.84 and its 200 day moving average is $504.14. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

