Cosmos Price Tops $3.88 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $144.75 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $3.88 or 0.00004838 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00022187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

