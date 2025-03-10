Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.2% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,391,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Planning LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $964.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $989.69 and a 200 day moving average of $943.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.07). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $63.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,029.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

