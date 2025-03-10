Tassel Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tassel Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $378.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.