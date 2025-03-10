Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Lowered by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,779,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 237,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,499,000 after purchasing an additional 100,836 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,274.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $242.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.80 and a 52 week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

