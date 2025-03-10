Kevin Patrick Jennings Purchases 17,000 Shares of Scottie Resources Corp. (CVE:ROT) Stock

Scottie Resources Corp. (CVE:ROT – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Patrick Jennings bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,708.00.

Kevin Patrick Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Kevin Patrick Jennings acquired 28,500 shares of Scottie Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$26,077.50.

On Thursday, February 20th, Kevin Patrick Jennings bought 8,000 shares of Scottie Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,304.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Kevin Patrick Jennings purchased 7,750 shares of Scottie Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$7,401.25.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Kevin Patrick Jennings acquired 7,000 shares of Scottie Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,734.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Kevin Patrick Jennings bought 3,500 shares of Scottie Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.94 per share, with a total value of C$3,279.85.

On Friday, January 24th, Kevin Patrick Jennings purchased 3,400 shares of Scottie Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,043.68.

On Friday, January 17th, Kevin Patrick Jennings bought 2,500 shares of Scottie Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,187.50.

On Friday, January 10th, Kevin Patrick Jennings bought 2,250 shares of Scottie Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$1,919.25.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kevin Patrick Jennings purchased 4,500 shares of Scottie Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,545.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Kevin Patrick Jennings acquired 6,000 shares of Scottie Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$5,082.00.

Scottie Resources Price Performance

Shares of CVE ROT traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.07. 25,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,254. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. Scottie Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.40.

Scottie Resources Company Profile

Rotation Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interests in the Scottie Gold property located in the heart of the Golden Triangle; and Ruby Silver property, Black Hills property, and the Stock property located in the Golden Triangle.

