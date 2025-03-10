Alpha Finance Lab Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $37.71 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001162 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 922,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

