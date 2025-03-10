dYdX (DYDX) Price Reaches $0.58 on Top Exchanges

dYdX (DYDX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. dYdX has a total market cap of $75.10 million and $19.72 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dYdX has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dYdX alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80,172.35 or 0.99902256 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80,086.16 or 0.99794850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 268,518,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,387,330 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is a decentralised trading platform at the forefront of DeFi, renowned for introducing decentralised margin trading and derivatives, as well as pioneering flash loans and DEX aggregation in 2018. Built on a custom Layer-1 blockchain using the Cosmos SDK, dYdX delivers a professional-grade, fully decentralised trading experience featuring high leverage, deep liquidity, and low fees. Governed by the DYDX token, the platform is dedicated to creating a transparent, community-driven financial system. In November 2024, dYdX Unlimited launched, introducing instant market listings, the MegaVault liquidity engine, upgraded trading rewards, and lifetime affiliate commissions, setting new standards in decentralised trading.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.