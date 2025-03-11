Toy Stocks To Follow Now – March 8th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to the publicly traded companies whose primary business is the design, manufacture, or distribution of toys, games, and related products. These stocks are often influenced by seasonal consumer trends and discretionary spending, which can lead to cyclical fluctuations in their performance and market value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $62.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $964.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,505,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $428.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $989.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $942.97.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,897,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,647,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.26. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $115.11. 8,048,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.51. Target has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

