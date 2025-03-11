SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,007,379 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,060,252 shares.The stock last traded at $22.54 and had previously closed at $22.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,240,000. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 756,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,812,000 after buying an additional 106,696 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,856,000. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $889,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.