Promising Entertainment Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 11th

Alibaba Group, Verizon Communications, Walt Disney, Southwest Airlines, and SEA are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies that produce, distribute, or broadcast entertainment content such as movies, music, television, and digital media. These stocks can also include firms involved in related industries like gaming, sports, and theme parks, and their performance often depends on trends in consumer engagement and technological innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,985,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,699,952. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25. The stock has a market cap of $324.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

NYSE:VZ traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 30,126,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,976,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $180.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,390,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,543,551. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24. The company has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

NYSE:LUV traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,505,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,695. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $36.12.

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

SEA stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,793,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53. SEA has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 837.87 and a beta of 1.62.

