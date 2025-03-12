Callan Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 629 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $851,191.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,064. The trade was a 16.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $215,865.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. This trade represents a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and have sold 15,935 shares worth $5,528,147. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW opened at $310.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $236.31 and a 1-year high of $393.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

