BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.12% of BWX Technologies worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,938,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 64,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 53,038 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,005,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,127.68. This represents a 16.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

